MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 2,546,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,939. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

