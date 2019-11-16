MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $138.21. 7,201,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $114.59 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

