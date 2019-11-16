Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $306,794.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,864,364 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

