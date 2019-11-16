National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) COO Peter A. Rendall Sells 9,858 Shares

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

National General stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National General by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National General by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National General in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

