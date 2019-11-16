National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $313,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

