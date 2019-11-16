Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Natural Health Trends’s previous dividend of $0.34.

NHTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,784. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

