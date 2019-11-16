Nebula AI Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $367.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.53 or 0.07372639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,866,739,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

