Needham & Company LLC Cuts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $11.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.93.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

