Needham & Company LLC Increases Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $19.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 53,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,881. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

