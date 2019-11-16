Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of BELFA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

