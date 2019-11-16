Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 372,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $733.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.33, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 396,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 352,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

