NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

NTAP stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 83.28% and a net margin of 17.20%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.28.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.