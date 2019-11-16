Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 23,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.54.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $295.03 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $320.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.