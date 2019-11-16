Neutron Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $176,889.00 and $39.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

