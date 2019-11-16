New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Given Media Impact Rating of 2.57

Media coverage about New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Media Investment Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. New Media Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a PE ratio of 222.67 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. New Media Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

