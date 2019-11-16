Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) Insider Purchases £8,000 in Stock

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) insider Graham Feltham purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,453.42).

NWT stock opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.81. Newmark Security PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

