Next Science (ASX:NXS) Trading 5% Higher

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.31 ($1.64) and last traded at A$2.29 ($1.62), 111,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.18 ($1.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $412.37 million and a PE ratio of -28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

In other news, insider Aileen Stockburger 25,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th.

Next Science Company Profile (ASX:NXS)

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

