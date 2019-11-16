NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGL. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.79.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.43%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.81%.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

