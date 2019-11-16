Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.00

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Nike’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,683. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

