Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Dragon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.