Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Noble stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 2,814,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 808,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 350,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

