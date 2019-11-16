Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 2,534,989 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,089,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $289.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Firefly Value Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 17.7% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 20,141,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 3,026,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Noble by 51.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter worth about $2,784,000. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Noble by 100.6% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,114,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noble by 300.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

