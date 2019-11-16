Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.47. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 37,152,459 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 16.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

