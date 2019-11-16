Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.10).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €38.06 ($44.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €55.15 ($64.13).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

