Northcoast Research Comments on SpartanNash Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPTN. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

