Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,185. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $177.86. 1,570,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,776. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

