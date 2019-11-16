Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 25,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $70.42. 263,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,419. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.