Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,109,343. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $754.66. 289,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $796.64 and a 200-day moving average of $766.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

