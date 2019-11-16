Novacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $666.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $700,489.00 and $666.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00046233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00089131 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00065318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,583.19 or 1.00390005 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

