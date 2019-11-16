Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 1,269,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,245. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

