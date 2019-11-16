Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle Sells 29,782 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,385,836.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,905,135.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.34. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Novocure by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after acquiring an additional 789,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth about $42,825,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.