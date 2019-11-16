Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

