NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Jeffrey D. Martchek Sells 1,818 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total transaction of $6,550,472.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,685,511.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NVR traded down $92.25 on Friday, reaching $3,595.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,648.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,478.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,257.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $48.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 24.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 347.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

