Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

