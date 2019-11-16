OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

OCDDY stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

