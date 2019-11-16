Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,001.47

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,001.47 and traded as low as $827.10. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $842.00, with a volume of 2,057 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 847.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 998.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.