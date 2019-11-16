Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

