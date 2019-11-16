OKB Market Capitalization Tops $58.53 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $58.53 million and approximately $101.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00034276 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.58 or 0.07256454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

