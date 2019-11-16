Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 525,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.78. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 61.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

