One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 125,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $539.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

