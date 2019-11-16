OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective (down from GBX 510 ($6.66)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 468.33 ($6.12).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

OSB traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 367.20 ($4.80). 703,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. OneSavings Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.89.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.