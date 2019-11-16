Open Platform Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $964,089.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00236386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.01456119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00145091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

