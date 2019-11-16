Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.69 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

In related news, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $29,646,825.00. Also, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.14% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

