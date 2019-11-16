Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $63.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00798985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00277265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

