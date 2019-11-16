OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.60.

The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

