Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Organovo stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 67.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,126,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

