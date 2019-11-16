Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Origin Agritech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.