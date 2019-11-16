Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) COO Sells $147,500.00 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.