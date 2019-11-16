Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Down 1%

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04), 200,690 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 46,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.56.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

