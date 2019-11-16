Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.56, approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

